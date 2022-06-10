Sabres Acquire Ben Bishop’s Salary in Deal with Stars

In a move that will help the Buffalo Sabres reach the salary cap floor, the team acquired the contract of goaltender Ben Bishop from the Dallas Stars on Friday. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is also headed to Buffalo as part of the deal. On paper, “future considerations” are the exchange to Dallas.

Bishop’s contract is worth $4,916,667 for the 2022-23 season.

With his contract, the Sabres’ projected cap hit for the upcoming season is $46,945,834. The team still has over $35.554 million in projected cap space, with 26 of 50 contracts signed.

The floor that they must reach: $60,240,000.

Bishop, 35, has one year left on his contract. He is on long-term injured reserve & unofficially announced his retirement in December 2021. (It’s not technically an official retirement until his contract expires.)

The Sabres currently have no active goalies signed for the upcoming season. Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen will be an RFA this summer, with Craig Anderson, Dustin Tokarski, Aaron Dell & Michael Houser all set to become unrestricted free agents.