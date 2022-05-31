DBTB Stanley Cup Playoffs Open Thread: Conference Finals

We’re through the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round and a thrilling postseason has continued! We’ve had an upset or three as well and now find ourselves at the Conference Finals with defending champions Tampa Bay Lightning facing off against the surprising New York Rangers, while on the other side the Edmonton Oilers will go up against the only remaining division winners Colorado Avalanche for a spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The two remaining series get underway tonight, Tuesday May 31st.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

New York Rangers (M2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (A3)

Wednesday, June 1: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Friday, June 3: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Sunday, June 5: Rangers at Lightning, 3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Tuesday, June 7: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Thursday, June 9: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Saturday, June 11: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Tuesday, June 14: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (P2)

Tuesday, May 31: Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Thursday, June 2: Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, June 4: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, June 6: Avalanche at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Wednesday, June 8: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

*Friday, June 10: Avalanche at Oilers, TBD

*Sunday, June 12: Oilers at Avalanche, TBD

* — if necessary

TBD — to be determined