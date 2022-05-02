 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

DBTB Stanley Cup Playoffs Open Thread: May 2, 2022

Here’s to hoping we’ll be watching the Sabres in the postseason next year.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
2022 NHL All-Star - Stanley Cup Appearance At UNLV Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Fingers crossed that a year from now, we’ll still be watching the Buffalo Sabres.

For now, though, we’re still living in 2022 and the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs are kicking off with 16 teams - none of which are from the 716.

With four games on Monday night, it felt appropriate to give the hockey-thirsty folks of Buffalo a place to drop their thoughts over the course of the evening!

Tonight’s games:

7 pm: Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Series tied 0-0
ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, NESN

7:30 pm: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Series tied 0-0
ESPN2, CBC, TVAS, SN, BSSUN

9:30 pm: St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild
Series tied 0-0
ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSN, BSWI, BSMW

10:00 pm: Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
Series 0-0
ESPN2, CBC, TVAS, SN, BSW

Who are you rooting for? Who do you think will win?

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...