DBTB Stanley Cup Playoffs Open Thread: May 2, 2022

Fingers crossed that a year from now, we’ll still be watching the Buffalo Sabres.

For now, though, we’re still living in 2022 and the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs are kicking off with 16 teams - none of which are from the 716.

With four games on Monday night, it felt appropriate to give the hockey-thirsty folks of Buffalo a place to drop their thoughts over the course of the evening!

Tonight’s games:

7 pm: Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Series tied 0-0

ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, NESN

7:30 pm: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Series tied 0-0

ESPN2, CBC, TVAS, SN, BSSUN

9:30 pm: St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

Series tied 0-0

ESPN, SN360, TVAS2, BSN, BSWI, BSMW

10:00 pm: Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Series 0-0

ESPN2, CBC, TVAS, SN, BSW

Who are you rooting for? Who do you think will win?