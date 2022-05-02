DBTB Predicts: Stanley Cup Playoffs, First Round

The Stanley Cup Playoffs kick off this evening, with four series - two in each conference - opening tonight. The other four series begin Tuesday evening.
Before the puck drops, some of the Die By The Blade staffers put together their predictions for the first round.
Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals
Alex: Florida (6)
Jeff: Florida
Kerra: Florida (6)
Melissa: Florida (6)
Steven: Florida (5)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Alex: Tampa (7)
Jeff: Tampa
Kerra: Tampa (7)
Melissa: Tampa (7)
Steven: Toronto (6)
Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Alex: Carolina (7)
Jeff: Boston
Kerra: Carolina (6)
Melissa: Carolina (5)
Steven: Carolina (7)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers
Alex: NY Rangers (6)
Jeff: Pittsburgh
Kerra: NY Rangers (6)
Melissa: NY Rangers (6)
Steven: Pittsburgh (6)
Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche
Alex: Colorado (7)
Jeff: Colorado
Kerra: Colorado (6)
Melissa: Colorado (6)
Steven: Colorado (5)
Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues
Alex: Minnesota (7)
Jeff: Minnesota
Kerra: Minnesota (6)
Melissa: St. Louis (5)
Steven: Minnesota (7)
Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames
Alex: Calgary (6)
Jeff: Calgary
Kerra: Calgary (5)
Melissa: Dallas (7)
Steven: Calgary (5)
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers
Alex: Edmonton (6)
Jeff: Edmonton
Kerra: Edmonton (6)
Melissa: Los Angeles (6)
Steven: Edmonton (6)
