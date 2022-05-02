DBTB Predicts: Stanley Cup Playoffs, First Round

The Stanley Cup Playoffs kick off this evening, with four series - two in each conference - opening tonight. The other four series begin Tuesday evening.

Before the puck drops, some of the Die By The Blade staffers put together their predictions for the first round.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

Alex: Florida (6)

Jeff: Florida

Kerra: Florida (6)

Melissa: Florida (6)

Steven: Florida (5)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Alex: Tampa (7)

Jeff: Tampa

Kerra: Tampa (7)

Melissa: Tampa (7)

Steven: Toronto (6)

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Alex: Carolina (7)

Jeff: Boston

Kerra: Carolina (6)

Melissa: Carolina (5)

Steven: Carolina (7)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

Alex: NY Rangers (6)

Jeff: Pittsburgh

Kerra: NY Rangers (6)

Melissa: NY Rangers (6)

Steven: Pittsburgh (6)

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Alex: Colorado (7)

Jeff: Colorado

Kerra: Colorado (6)

Melissa: Colorado (6)

Steven: Colorado (5)

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Alex: Minnesota (7)

Jeff: Minnesota

Kerra: Minnesota (6)

Melissa: St. Louis (5)

Steven: Minnesota (7)

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

Alex: Calgary (6)

Jeff: Calgary

Kerra: Calgary (5)

Melissa: Dallas (7)

Steven: Calgary (5)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Alex: Edmonton (6)

Jeff: Edmonton

Kerra: Edmonton (6)

Melissa: Los Angeles (6)

Steven: Edmonton (6)