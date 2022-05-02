 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DBTB Predicts: Stanley Cup Playoffs, First Round

Who will win? The Stanley Cup Playoffs start tonight.

By Melissa Burgess
2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic - NHL PreGame Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

The Stanley Cup Playoffs kick off this evening, with four series - two in each conference - opening tonight. The other four series begin Tuesday evening.

Before the puck drops, some of the Die By The Blade staffers put together their predictions for the first round.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

Alex: Florida (6)
Jeff: Florida
Kerra: Florida (6)
Melissa: Florida (6)
Steven: Florida (5)

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Alex: Tampa (7)
Jeff: Tampa
Kerra: Tampa (7)
Melissa: Tampa (7)
Steven: Toronto (6)

Boston Bruins vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Alex: Carolina (7)
Jeff: Boston
Kerra: Carolina (6)
Melissa: Carolina (5)
Steven: Carolina (7)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

Alex: NY Rangers (6)
Jeff: Pittsburgh
Kerra: NY Rangers (6)
Melissa: NY Rangers (6)
Steven: Pittsburgh (6)

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

Alex: Colorado (7)
Jeff: Colorado
Kerra: Colorado (6)
Melissa: Colorado (6)
Steven: Colorado (5)

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Alex: Minnesota (7)
Jeff: Minnesota
Kerra: Minnesota (6)
Melissa: St. Louis (5)
Steven: Minnesota (7)

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames

Alex: Calgary (6)
Jeff: Calgary
Kerra: Calgary (5)
Melissa: Dallas (7)
Steven: Calgary (5)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Alex: Edmonton (6)
Jeff: Edmonton
Kerra: Edmonton (6)
Melissa: Los Angeles (6)
Steven: Edmonton (6)

