How Sabres Fans Can Help Buffalo’s East Side Community

In the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting, many Buffalo Sabres fans and members of the community may be wondering how they can best help those directly impacted.

Every little bit helps, and we all need to step up for our neighbors - not just today and tomorrow, but in the future, too. Kyle Okposo, Malcolm Subban & Kevyn Adams joined the entire Buffalo Bills team roster and members of the Buffalo Bandits, along with other staff, to volunteer & serve food on Jefferson Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The Bills Foundation & NFL Foundation are joining together to donate $400,000 to relevant organizations.

Whether you’re currently living in Western New York, an ex-pat or just a friend or fan, you can pitch in, too.

If you want to donate TIME...

FeedMoreWNY needs volunteers to assist with emergency food distribution & delivery.

There is also an urgent need for volunteers at the Johnnie B. Wiley Center (1100 Jefferson Avenue) to help with greeting and door-to-door outreach in the community. This is a space for folks to receive mental health and trauma counseling. Sign up for a shift here.

Multiple organizations are looking for volunteers for an event this Saturday for a Community Day of Healing.

If you want to donate FOOD & OTHER GOODS...

Buffalo Community Fridge: 257 E. Ferry Street (24/7 drop-off)

Rooted in Love Community Fridge 347 E. Ferry St. (24/7 drop-off)

FeedMore WNY, 91 Holt St., (8 a.m. to 4 p.m., M-F, 8 a.m. to noon on Sat.)

Drop off pet food, treats, kitty litter (or buy online & have shipped) to Buffalo Barkery, 47 Allen Street Buffalo, NY 14202.

Drop off non-perishable food items at Erie County Auto Bureaus; items will be delivered to Buffalo Fathers and Buffalo Peace Makers community organizations for distribution over the next several weeks.

Drop off non-perishable food items at Northtown Automotive locations.

If you want to donate MONEY...

GoFundMe ** This information is from Black Love Resists in the Rust’s Community Resources guide. **