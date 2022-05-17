DBTB Predicts: Stanley Cup Playoffs, Second Round

The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs kick off this evening. Some of us were spot-on for our first round predictions; others, not as much. But hey, that’s the fun of it all, right? The playoffs are a whole new game and you truly never know what might happen.

Some of the Die By The Blade staffers put together their predictions for the second round.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers

Melissa: Carolina in 7

Kerra: Carolina in 7

Steven: Carolina in 5

Jason: Carolina in 6

Alex: Carolina in 7

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Melissa: Florida in 6

Kerra: Florida in 6

Steven: Florida in 6

Jason: Florida in 7

Alex: Florida in 6

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues

Melissa: Colorado in 6

Kerra: Colorado in 5

Steven: Colorado in 6

Jason: Colorado in 5

Alex: Colorado in 6

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers

Melissa: Calgary in 6

Kerra: Calgary in 6

Steven: Calgary in 7

Jason: Edmonton in 7

Alex: Edmonton in 7