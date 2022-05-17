2022 Player Report Card: Victor Olofsson

Our Buffalo Sabres 2022 player report cards continue today with a look at forward Victor Olofsson.

Total Season Stats: 72 GP, 20 G, 29 A, 49 PTS

Age: 26

Contract Status: RFA (earned $3,250,000 this season)

Victor Olofsson is one of the players on the Sabres’ roster that hasn’t had the chance to live up to his full potential. After scoring five times during the first eight games of the 2021-22 season, Olofsson injured his wrist on Halloween and missed the next eight. When he finally returned to the ice, his lethal wrist shot, crucial during both five-on-fives and man advantages, was not the same for a long stretch of games.

Many superstitious fans probably thought Olofsson’s injury happening on Oct. 31st was a case of black magic. There have been times during the past few years (or decade plus) that somebody seemed to own a collection of Sabres voodoo dolls and stuck pins in them at the worst possible moments for the team. Or that someone had cursed the franchise with the longest playoff drought in recent memory.

Olofsson shared in the Sabres’ woes, going 30 games without a goal and becoming frustrated with his lack of on-ice success. However, the winger returned to form by April and participated in the Blue and Gold’s season ending comeback, with nine goals and 20 points in the last 18 games.

At his season ending press conference, Olofsson echoed many Sabres supporters’ sentiments when he said “I’ve never had a stretch in my career where not only did I not score, I didn’t play well. I didn’t play with the confidence I usually have...I feel coming out of it I probably played my best hockey here at the end.”

Since he’s a restricted free agent, the Sabres could trade him or decide to keep him. Olofsson is a potential asset who needs a full healthy season to show what he can do. His power play skills are something Buffalo could definitely use more of:

Victor Olofsson continues his hot streak — he's had six points in the last five games played. pic.twitter.com/OyOSxjXclu — NHL (@NHL) April 8, 2022

Fans have nicknamed him “Victor Goalofsson” for a reason. With a healthy year (fingers crossed) Olofsson could be one of the team’s top scorers and Kevyn Adams would be wise to re-sign him.

Season Grade: B