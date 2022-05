DBTB Stanley Cup Playoffs Open Thread: Second Round

We’re through the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round and what a start to the postseason! An unprecedented five series went to Game 7, and just one series was a sweep. As always there have been some upsets but for the most part the best teams have progressed and we’re set for more fireworks in the Second Round which get underway on Tuesday May 17th.

This will be the open thread for the Second Round, click here for the First Round open thread.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday, May 17: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Thursday, May 19: Lightning at Panthers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Sunday, May 22: Panthers at Lightning, 1:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, TVAS)

Monday, May 23: Panthers at Lightning, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Wednesday, May 25: Lightning at Panthers, TBD

*Friday, May 27: Panthers at Lightning, TBD

*Sunday, May 29: Lightning at Panthers, TBD

Wednesday, May 18: Rangers at Hurricanes, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)

Friday, May 20: Rangers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)

Sunday, May 22: Hurricanes at Rangers, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)

Tuesday, May 24: Hurricanes at Rangers, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS)

*Thursday, May 26: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

*Saturday, May 28: Hurricanes at Rangers, TBD

*Monday, May 30: Rangers at Hurricanes, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Tuesday, May 17: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Thursday, May 19: Blues at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Saturday, May 21: Avalanche at Blues, 8 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Monday, May 23: Avalanche at Blues, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Wednesday, May 25: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

*Friday, May 27: Avalanche at Blues, TBD

*Sunday, May 29: Blues at Avalanche, TBD

Wednesday, May 18: Oilers at Flames, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Friday, May 20: Oilers at Flames, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Sunday, May 22: Flames at Oilers, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Tuesday, May 24: Flames at Oilers, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Thursday, May 26: Oilers at Flames, TBD

*Saturday, May 28: Flames at Oilers, TBD

*Monday, May 30: Oilers at Flames, TBD