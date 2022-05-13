2022 IIHF World Championships: Day 1

The 2022 IIHF World Championships kick off today in Tampere & Helsinki, Finland. Here’s what you need to know for today’s games and the tournament at large.

Buffalo Sabres players involved include:

Dylan Cozens (CAN)

John Hayden (USA)

Rasmus Dahlin (SWE)

Rasmus Asplund (SWE)

Don Granato is an assistant coach for Team USA.

Former Sabres players Craig Ramsay & Miroslav Satan are both on staff for Slovakia, as head coach & general manager, respectively. Former Sabre Joel Armia is also representing Finland.

Today’s Games

France vs. Slovakia (9:20 am ET)

USA vs. Latvia (9:20 am ET) - watch live on NHL Network

vs. Latvia (9:20 am ET) - watch live on NHL Network Germany vs. Canada (1:20 pm ET) - watch live on NHL Network

(1:20 pm ET) - watch live on NHL Network Finland vs. Norway (1:20 pm ET)

Dahlin & Asplund (SWE) will kick off the tournament on Saturday at 5:20 am ET against Austria. If you’re planning to be awake, well, it’ll also be on NHL Network.

Stay tuned to Die By the Blade, as each day throughout the tournament we’ll have brief updates on how those Sabres players are doing, team standings, game results & more.