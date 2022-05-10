2022 NHL Draft Lottery: How To Watch, Sabres Odds & Open Thread

The Buffalo Sabres are going to find out whether they will still be drafting at ninth spot in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, or whether they’ll be moving up or down.

The Event

WHAT: The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft to be held in July

WHERE: NHL Network’s studios in Secaucus, N.J.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET

HOW: Results of the Lottery will be announced shortly after 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, SN NOW, TVAS.

The Process

The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of two drawings: one for the No. 1 pick and one for the No. 2 pick. Once the top two picks have been established, clubs will be slotted in the order of their finish in the regular-season standings.

In addition, a team only can move up 10 selections if it wins one of the lottery draws, a change announced by the NHL in March 2021 and thus only the top 11 teams in lottery are eligible to receive the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft.

The Odds

1. Montreal Canadiens, 18.5 percent

2. Arizona Coyotes, 13.5 percent

3. Seattle Kraken, 11.5 percent

4. Philadelphia Flyers, 9.5 percent

5. New Jersey Devils, 8.5 percent

6. Chicago Blackhawks, 7.5 percent

7. Ottawa Senators, 6.5 percent

8. Detroit Red Wings, 6.0 percent

9. Buffalo Sabres, 5.0 percent

10. Anaheim Ducks, 3.5 percent

11. San Jose Sharks, 3.0 percent

12. Columbus Blue Jackets, 2.5 percent

13. New York Islanders, 2.0 percent

14. Winnipeg Jets, 1.5 percent

15. Vancouver Canucks, 0.5 percent

16. Vegas Golden Knights, 0.5 percent

The Buffalo Sabres could end up with two picks in the top 16. The Vegas Golden Knights’ first round pick was part of the Jack Eichel trade made this season. If the Golden Knights’ pick is in the top 10 though, they would keep it and the Sabres would get their first-round pick in the 2023 draft instead.

The Results

Once the Lottery is complete we’ll do a quick recap of who moved up, who moved down and who stayed put, and of course, where all of this leaves the Buffalo Sabres going into the Draft in a couple of months.

Join us in the comments below!