Buffalo Sabres To Pick 9th, 16th Overall in 2022 NHL Draft

With their own selection in the 2022 NHL draft, the Buffalo Sabres will pick 9th overall after retaining that pick in Tuesday’s draft lottery. The Sabres will also pick 16th, a selection that comes from the Vegas Golden Knights as a result of the Jack Eichel trade.

Here’s the full slate of selections as determined by the draft lottery:

1. Montreal Canadiens

2. New Jersey Devils

3. Arizona Coyotes

4. Seattle Kraken

5. Philadelphia Flyers

6. Columbus Blue Jackets

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Detroit Red Wings

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. San Jose Sharks

12. Columbus Blue Jackets

13. New York Islanders

14. Winnipeg Jets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Buffalo Sabres

Heading into Tuesday’s draft lottery, there were five spots that Buffalo’s pick could have ended up at: 1st, 2nd, 9th, 10th or 11th.

The Sabres have picked ninth overall only once historically: in 1982, when they selected Paul Cyr. They’ve picked 16th overall a handful of times: Nikita Zadorov (2013), Joel Armia (2011), Martin Biron (1995) and Dave Andreychuk (1982).

The Sabres also hold the Florida Panthers’ pick in the first round as a result of the Sam Reinhart trade.

The draft will be held on July 7–8 in Montreal.