Sabres Fall to Panthers on Late Goal

Score: Sabres 3 | Panthers 4

Shots: BUF 22 | FLA 43

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Victor Olofsson (18), Mark Pysyk (3), Jeff Skinner (30)

Florida Panthers Goals: Claude Giroux (20), Patric Hornqvist (11), Sam Reinhart (27), Sam Bennett (27)

Plus 1: Scoring First & A Quick Response

The Sabres had a decent first period, and it started with Victor Olofsson opening the scoring. With the goal, Olofsson extended his point streak to three games.

Just under two minutes later, the Panthers’ Giroux tied it. Instead of falling apart, though, Buffalo put up a great response. Pysyk regained the lead for the Sabres only 20 seconds after Giroux’s tally - exactly the kind of response you want to see from this team, especially against such a tough competitor as Florida.

Plus 1: Skinner Hits 30

Jeff Skinner’s goal on Friday night saw him reach the 30-goal mark, joining Tage Thompson who hit the mark just a few days earlier. It’s a nice milestone for Skinner and evidence of his well-deserved resurgence under Don Granato. With Skinner & Thompson hitting the 30-goal mark, this is the first time the Sabres have had a pair of 30+ goal scorers since Thomas Vanek and Drew Stafford in the 2010-11 season.

Minus 1: Yikes, That Second Period

For as good as the Sabres were in the first period, they had a dreadful second period. Buffalo went into the middle frame up 3-1 and sat back, which allowed the Panthers to dominate and end up tying the game. Buffalo was outshot 17-3 in the second period. That’s inexcusable, and it’s definitely not how you win a hockey game.

Final Thoughts

That second period was... very bad. Let’s not do that again.

Giving up the game-winning goal with 37.3 seconds to play in regulation? Heartbreaking.

Not the way you want to see this one end, that’s for sure. There’s good and bad to take away from this game; the Sabres will have a little bit of time to reflect before they face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon.