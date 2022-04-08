Buffalo Sabres Sign Owen Power

Less than 24 hours after his college season with Michigan ended at the NCAA Frozen Four, Owen Power has signed with the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres announced the signing on Friday afternoon. It’s a three-year, entry-level deal.

Power will wear #25 for the Sabres and is expected to make his NHL debut in the coming days.

The 19-year-old Mississauga native was drafted first-overall by the Sabres in 2021. Michigan was just eliminated by Denver in a Frozen Four matchup on Thursday night, opening the door for Power to make the jump to the NHL. In 33 regular-season games with Michigan, Power recorded 32 points, including 29 assists, in his sophomore season. He also represented Canada at the World Juniors and at the Olympics in Beijing.

He previously recorded 16 points (3-13) in 26 games in his freshman season.

Power’s addition to an already talented Sabres lineup is certainly an exciting point, and many eyes around the league will definitely be on his debut in the coming days.