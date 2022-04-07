 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Hurricanes | Game 72

Sabres wrap up home-and-home in Raleigh.

By Ryan Wolfe
/ new
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Game 72

Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8)

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Hurricanes Blog: Canes Country

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...