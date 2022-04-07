Sabres Head to Raleigh for Round 2 With Canes

Game 72
Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8)
Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC
TV: ESPN+/Hulu
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Hurricanes Blog: Canes Country
Know Your Opponent
Carolina Hurricanes
Record: (45-17-8) | 98 PTS
Division Ranking: 1st in Metropolitan Division
Last Game: 4-2 loss vs. Sabres
PP: 23.8% (7th)
PK: 87.9% (1st)
What To Watch
1. Gaining Experience
Since the beginning of March, the Sabres have posted a very respectable 10-4-3 record while facing teams currently in a playoff position or fighting for a spot. While Buffalo will unfortunately miss the playoffs another season, the high level of competition they have faced recently gives the team a taste of what it's like to play playoff level hockey. Not only does this help the team's chemistry this season, but it will also carry a high level of confidence into next season, especially with many young players returning and coming in. Facing a top team like Carolina for a second game in a row will only benefit Buffalo as they continue to grow and become better as a team.
2. Having Fun
For the first time in a long time, and even with a below .500 record, it feels that this current Sabres team enjoys playing in Buffalo. Kyle Okposo, a leader on the team who has dealt with many injuries and struggles over the past few seasons, made a few very encouraging comments about the current status of the organization. “...I don’t want the year to end,” Okposo said in a press conference on Wednesday, “It’s been so much fun and I have a feeling that a lot of the guys in that room feel the same way.” Remarks like these from a player who has seen the lowest of the low in Buffalo since his arrival should get Sabres fans very excited for what the team is currently building.
The roots are being planted. #LetsGoBuffalo— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 6, 2022
3. Playing Spoiler
The Eastern Conference is a war zone right now, with many of the teams currently in a playoff position fighting for the top spots. Despite still holding on to the top spot in the Metro division, Carolina is only two points ahead of the Rangers, so a loss to Buffalo tonight would definitely hurt. The Sabres also have the chance to play spoiler against Florida, Tampa Bay, and Toronto in the next few games, who are all also in a race for the top spot in the Atlantic. If Buffalo can manage to beat Carolina again tonight in back-to-back games, and continue their momentum on to the next few opponents, they should put the East on notice for what’s to come in the near future.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson
Casey Fitzgerald - Mark Pysyk
Starting Goaltender: Craig Anderson (expected)
Carolina Hurricanes
Forwards
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas
Defense
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Brendan Smith - Ian Cole
Starting Goaltender: Antti Raanta (expected)
