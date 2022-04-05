Sabres Play Host to Metro’s Best

Game 71

Buffalo Sabres (25-34-11) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (45-16-8)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Hurricanes Blog: Canes Country

Know Your Opponent

Carolina Hurricanes

Record: (45-16-8) | 98 PTS

Division Ranking: 1st in Metropolitan

PP: 8th (24.0%)

PK: 1st (88.1%)

1. Back-to-Back

Sometimes the National Hockey League scheduling gods do you favors and give you a nice stretch of comfortable games.

Other times, the luck of the draw gives you the league’s two best teams back-to-back.

After a 5-3 loss to the Eastern Conference-leading Florida Panthers, the Buffalo Sabres play host to the Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes.

Yikes, good luck.

2. Tage Leads The Way

Tage Thompson’s career year with the Buffalo Sabres continues.

Thompson leads the Sabres with 31 goals and 54 points. Four of those goals have come in the last five games.

It feels like when Thompson starts to score goals, he gets white hot and can’t be stopped.

Buffalo will need all the Tage Thompson-related help if they have plans on beating Carolina.

3. Even Better With Age

Kyle Okposo’s career resurgence continues under head coach Don Granato.

With five points (three goals, two assists) in his last five games, Okposo is now on-pace to set a Sabres career-high in goals and points.

Okposo currently sits at 18 goals and 41 points, at age 33.

His previous Sabres career-highs are 19 goals in 2016-17 and 45 points in 2016-17.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson - Casey Fitzgerald

Jacob Bryson - Mark Pysyk

Starter: Craig Anderson

Carolina Hurricanes

Forwards

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Max Domi

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Martin Necas

Defense

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Starter: Frederik Andersen