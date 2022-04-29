Sabres Struggle To Beat Ullmark in Final Road Game of the Season

Score: Sabres - 0 | Bruins - 5

Shots: BUF - 37 | BOS - 32

Buffalo Sabres goals: None.

Boston Bruins goals: Bergeron (23, 24, 25), Pastrnak (40), Hall (20)

Minus 1: Former Sabres Cause Trouble

While many Bruins contributed to their 5-0 victory over Buffalo on Thursday night, two who stood out were former Sabres players Taylor Hall and Linus Ullmark. Hall scored a goal and assisted on Pastrnak’s goal, while Ullmark made 37 saves in his first shutout as a member of the Bruins. It seems far too often that Buffalo is on the receiving end of good performances by former players whenever they face them, and last night's game was just another example of that.

Plus 1: Much to Look Forward to

Even with a loss like the Sabres had last night (being dominated by the Bruins feels like a constant over the last decade), fans should still approach the final games of this season, and the offseason with optimism. While being young and still needing time to grow, the Sabres defense core has done a 180, with players like Dahlin, Samuelsson, Power and more proving that they will be an important piece to this team down the road. Thompson and Skinner have scored a combined 70 goals this season as well, something no one ever thought could happen, while many players, specifically Kyle Okposo, have had incredible bounce back seasons. While the scoreboard may have not been in the Sabres favor last night, just know that a new page is (hopefully) being turned in the near future...

Minus 2: Lackluster Effort

This game was another example of a team that will dominate the Sabres, especially if they don’t give 100% out on the ice. The shots were there for Buffalo, as they looked competitive in the first period, however, it was all downhill from that point. Special teams also didn’t help Buffalo’s cause as they went 0/3 on the powerplay while giving up two powerplay goals to the Bruins. Neither the offense nor defense could find much success during the majority of the game, while Tokarski struggled to look comfortable and in control. Granato also struggled to find line combinations that worked, which can be difficult against a Bruin team capable of exploiting any hole a team has. Overall, this was just a performance Buffalo should learn from, but quickly move past.

Final Thoughts:

Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick for the Bruins as he continues to add to his impressive resume.

Tage Thompson was held off the scoresheet as he still sits at 37 goals on the season. Thompson will need to score a hat trick of his own on Friday against the Blackhawks if he wants to reach 40 on the year.

After their final road game of the season, Buffalo will return to KeyBank Center for their final home game, and RJ’s last game in the broadcasting booth. The arena should be packed one last time for the season, in honor of RJ, as well as Fan Appreciation Night.

Next up: Buffalo head’s back home to face the Blackhawks on Friday night at 7:00 pm for RJ’s last call.