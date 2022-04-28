Sabres Stop In Boston In Season’s Penultimate Game

Game 81

Buffalo Sabres (31-38-11) vs. Boston Bruins (50-25-5)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | TD Garden | Boston, MA

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Bruins Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Know Your Opponent

Boston Bruins

Record: (50-25-5) | 105 PTS

Division Ranking: 4th in Atlantic

PP: 17th (20.5%)

PK: 9th (81.2%)

1. One More Time With Feeling

For the final time in the 2021-22 NHL season, the Buffalo Sabres head to an opposing city and find themselves getting ready for a game.

The last time the Buffalo Sabres played an 82 game season, they posted a road record of 10-20-4.

This season, the Sabres have the chance to lock up their 16th road win of the season on Thursday night.

2. Tage’s Time

Tage Thompson continues to have the season of a lifetime.

With just two games remaining in the season, there is an outside chance that Thompson could hit the 40 goal plateau.

In 76 games this season, Thompson has scored a career-high 67 points on a career-high 37 goals and a career-high 30 assists.

Keep in mind though, in three games against the Bruins this season, Thompson has not scored a goal.

3. A Young Star

Rasmus Dahlin’s growth under head coach Don Granato has been beyond impressive this season.

Dahlin’s defensive play has improved while his offensive play has blossomed.

Dahlin has already set career-highs in goals (13), assists (40) and points (53) with two games remaining.

Dahlin is also tied for 8th-most goals by a NHL defenseman this season.

The sky is the limit for this young defenseman but it appears that he is on a rocket to becoming one of the best young defensemen in the NHL.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson

Peyton Krebs - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch

Rasmus Asplund - Dylan Cozens - John Hayden

Anders Bjork - Zemgus Girgensons - Vinnie Hinostrosa

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Casey Fitzgerald

Starter: Craig Anderson

Boston Bruins

Forwards

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak

Trent Fredric - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar

Defense

Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Starter: Linus Ullmark