Sabres Stop In Boston In Season’s Penultimate Game

Game 81
Buffalo Sabres (31-38-11) vs. Boston Bruins (50-25-5)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | TD Garden | Boston, MA
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Bruins Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder
Know Your Opponent
Boston Bruins
Record: (50-25-5) | 105 PTS
Division Ranking: 4th in Atlantic
PP: 17th (20.5%)
PK: 9th (81.2%)
1. One More Time With Feeling
For the final time in the 2021-22 NHL season, the Buffalo Sabres head to an opposing city and find themselves getting ready for a game.
The last time the Buffalo Sabres played an 82 game season, they posted a road record of 10-20-4.
This season, the Sabres have the chance to lock up their 16th road win of the season on Thursday night.
2. Tage’s Time
Tage Thompson continues to have the season of a lifetime.
With just two games remaining in the season, there is an outside chance that Thompson could hit the 40 goal plateau.
In 76 games this season, Thompson has scored a career-high 67 points on a career-high 37 goals and a career-high 30 assists.
Keep in mind though, in three games against the Bruins this season, Thompson has not scored a goal.
3. A Young Star
Rasmus Dahlin’s growth under head coach Don Granato has been beyond impressive this season.
Dahlin’s defensive play has improved while his offensive play has blossomed.
Dahlin has already set career-highs in goals (13), assists (40) and points (53) with two games remaining.
Dahlin is also tied for 8th-most goals by a NHL defenseman this season.
The sky is the limit for this young defenseman but it appears that he is on a rocket to becoming one of the best young defensemen in the NHL.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Peyton Krebs - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch
Rasmus Asplund - Dylan Cozens - John Hayden
Anders Bjork - Zemgus Girgensons - Vinnie Hinostrosa
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Casey Fitzgerald
Starter: Craig Anderson
Boston Bruins
Forwards
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Trent Fredric - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith
Nick Foligno - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Defense
Hampus Lindholm - Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Starter: Linus Ullmark
