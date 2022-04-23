Intrastate Faceoff as Sabres Host Isles

Game 80
Buffalo Sabres (30-38-11) vs. New York Islanders (35-32-10)
Puck Drop: 12:30 PM | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Islanders Blog: Lighthouse Hockey
Know Your Opponent
New York Islanders Record: 35-32-10 | 80 PTS
Division Ranking: 5th in Metropolitan Division
PP: 18th (20.0%)
PK: 4th (84.3%)
What to Watch
1. All Aboard the Good Vibes Train
The last couple of months have certainly been a fun time to be a Sabres fan. There is optimism around the team and, more importantly, a belief within the locker room of a brighter future. They have been playing consistently well for the last 6 weeks, amassing 20 of 34 possible points in that span. They currently stand 5th in the Atlantic division with a 1-point lead on Detroit who does have one game in hand. Beyond the on-ice success, there seems to be genuine comradery in the locker room. Between the hilarious Flint Tropics uniforms at the Heritage Classic, spirted starting lineup announcements, and Alex Tuch’s patent pending “Whoa’s” as he exits the ice, they have clearly built a positive team culture. If they can carry this momentum into next season, the Sabres might transform their good vibes into a bullet train headed straight toward playoff contention.
2. Neutralized in Neutral Zone
As for the game at hand, the Sabres need to focus on getting through the Islander’s neutral zone trap. Under Barry Trotz, the Islanders have been known as a defense first team. Their primary strategy in achieving this is their ability to slow teams down as they transition through the neutral zone. Taking a page out of the early 2000’s Devils’ playbook, they employ a 1-3-1 neutral zone trap. This typically slows down teams as they break out of their zone and forces them to play dump and chase rather than utilizing a controlled break in. Buffalo likes to create chances off the rush and have at least one defenseman capable of joining the forwards on each defensive pair (Dahlin/Power/Bryson). The Sabres will need precise passing in transition to play their attacking style effectively. If that fails, they will need adhere to one of the oldest hockey cliches: get pucks in deep and go to work. Otherwise, the Islanders’ counterattacks may win the day.
3. Power’s Progress
Owen Power has continued to improve in each game he has played. The 19-year-old defensemen is becoming more comfortable with each passing day and is starting to take more offensive chances. He was rewarded last game against the Devils with his first NHL career goal after racing past the back checkers to turn Skinner’s 1 on 1 into an odd man rush. Rookie mistakes will happen, but Power has been solid in all three zones and has helped Jokiharju settle his game after an inconsistent season. Despite not having the offensive flair of Dahlin, Power continues to show a well-rounded defensive game and shows some excellent offensive instincts. Sabres fans will eagerly watch his continued development as he grows with Buffalo’s young defensive core. The early results are encouraging as he has two points in 5 games and the team has won 4 of those games.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Skinner - Thompson - Olofsson
Krebs - Mittelstadt - Tuch
Asplund – Cozens – Okposo
Bjork - Girgensons – Hinostroza
Defense
Samuelsson - Dahlin
Power - Jokiharju
Bryson - Fitzgerald
Starter: Tokarski
Islanders
Forwards
Lee – Nelson – Bailey
Parise – Barzal – Palmeri
Wahlstrom – Koivula – Bellows
Martin - Cizikas - Johnston
Defense
Pelech – Pulock
Chara – Dobson
Aho - Greene
Starter: Sorokin
