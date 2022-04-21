Sabres Head to Jersey as Regular Season Winds Down

Game 79

Buffalo Sabres (29-38-11) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-42-7)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Prudential Center | Newark, New Jersey

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Devils Blog: All About the Jersey

Know Your Opponent

New Jersey Devils

Record: 27-42-7 | 61 PTS

Division Ranking: 7th in Metropolitan Division

Last Game: 3-2 win vs. Golden Knights

PP: 16.1% (28th)

PK: 79.8% (14th)

What to Watch

1. Third Time’s a Charm?

The Sabres have yet to beat the Devils this season as they were defeated back in October, 2-1, and December 4-3, respectively. What’s different now is, well, the entire attitude of the team. As we all know, Buffalo is very different than they were in the first half of the season (and actually fun to watch) so it will be interesting to see how they stack up against New Jersey for their final matchup of the season. In their last 10 meetings, the Sabres are 4-4-2 and the last time they won against tonight’s opponent was on April 6, 2021.

2. Tage is All the Rage

In their last game, star forward Tage Thompson tied Jack Eichel’s career-high of 36 goals after scoring twice against the Flyers on Sunday. Will tonight be the night he passes that number? He is on a four-game point streak and has tallied at least one point in nine of his last 10 games, so it is more than likely.

Thompson also has 63 points on the season and it has been great as a fan to watch him mature in the right direction this year.

3. Krebs!

Peyton Krebs - a great addition along with Alex Tuch this year - has really shown his versatility as of late. At any given practice or game, Krebs can be found as either a winger or center and, to be honest, his passing is incredible at only age 21 and he handles being juggled around very well.

“The beauty of our team is there’s no guy you don’t want to play with.” - Peyton Krebs

Could you imagine this being said during the first half of this season? No? Me either. What a great feeling to have a team that genuinely gets along and wants to play. These last few games should be fun to watch!

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson

Jeff Skinner - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch

Rasmus Asplund - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo/Cody Eakin

Anders Bjork - Zemgus Girgensons - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense

Mattias Samuelsson* - Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju

Will Butcher - Casey Fitzgerald

Starting Goaltender: Craig Anderson

*Samuelsson is day-to-day due to a family matter. Bryson may step in if Samuelsson does not return tonight.

New Jersey Devils

Forwards

Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Fabian Zetterlund

Pavel Zacha - Dawson Mercer - Jesper Bratt

Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Janne Kuokkanen

Andreas Johnsson - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian

Defense

Colton White - Damon Severson

Kevin Bahl - Dougie Hamilton

Ty Smith - P.K. Subban

Starting Goaltender: Nico Daws (expected)