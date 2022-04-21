Sabres Head to Jersey as Regular Season Winds Down

Game 79
Buffalo Sabres (29-38-11) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-42-7)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Prudential Center | Newark, New Jersey
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
Know Your Opponent
New Jersey Devils
Record: 27-42-7 | 61 PTS
Division Ranking: 7th in Metropolitan Division
Last Game: 3-2 win vs. Golden Knights
PP: 16.1% (28th)
PK: 79.8% (14th)
What to Watch
1. Third Time’s a Charm?
The Sabres have yet to beat the Devils this season as they were defeated back in October, 2-1, and December 4-3, respectively. What’s different now is, well, the entire attitude of the team. As we all know, Buffalo is very different than they were in the first half of the season (and actually fun to watch) so it will be interesting to see how they stack up against New Jersey for their final matchup of the season. In their last 10 meetings, the Sabres are 4-4-2 and the last time they won against tonight’s opponent was on April 6, 2021.
2. Tage is All the Rage
In their last game, star forward Tage Thompson tied Jack Eichel’s career-high of 36 goals after scoring twice against the Flyers on Sunday. Will tonight be the night he passes that number? He is on a four-game point streak and has tallied at least one point in nine of his last 10 games, so it is more than likely.
Thompson also has 63 points on the season and it has been great as a fan to watch him mature in the right direction this year.
3. Krebs!
Peyton Krebs - a great addition along with Alex Tuch this year - has really shown his versatility as of late. At any given practice or game, Krebs can be found as either a winger or center and, to be honest, his passing is incredible at only age 21 and he handles being juggled around very well.
“The beauty of our team is there’s no guy you don’t want to play with.” - Peyton Krebs
Could you imagine this being said during the first half of this season? No? Me either. What a great feeling to have a team that genuinely gets along and wants to play. These last few games should be fun to watch!
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Peyton Krebs - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Jeff Skinner - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch
Rasmus Asplund - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo/Cody Eakin
Anders Bjork - Zemgus Girgensons - Vinnie Hinostroza
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson* - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju
Will Butcher - Casey Fitzgerald
Starting Goaltender: Craig Anderson
*Samuelsson is day-to-day due to a family matter. Bryson may step in if Samuelsson does not return tonight.
New Jersey Devils
Forwards
Tomas Tatar - Nico Hischier - Fabian Zetterlund
Pavel Zacha - Dawson Mercer - Jesper Bratt
Yegor Sharangovich - Jesper Boqvist - Janne Kuokkanen
Andreas Johnsson - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian
Defense
Colton White - Damon Severson
Kevin Bahl - Dougie Hamilton
Ty Smith - P.K. Subban
Starting Goaltender: Nico Daws (expected)
