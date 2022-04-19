DBTB Open Thread: Week of 4/18 | Seeing out the season

Another season is almost over for the Buffalo Sabres, and we’re going to be on the outside looking in again.

However, there have been plenty of positive signs for this team over the last few weeks that should fill even the most despondent Sabres fan with hope for next season.

Buffalo have just four games left to play now, and Tage Thompson now has 36 goals, which ties Jack Eichel’s highest ever tally with the Sabres. Jeff Skinner is on 31 too, and when was the last time we had two thirty-goal scorers on this team?!

The Sabres have overhauled the Red Wings and are currently 5th in the Atlantic Division with a 29-38-11 record.

Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils (27-42-7, 7th Met), Thursday 4/21 7:00pm,

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Islanders (35-31-9, 5th Met), Saturday 4/23 12:30pm

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

Here’s the link to last week’s open thread where we discussed a bunch of trades