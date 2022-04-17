Sabres Head to Philly for Round 2

Game 78
Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11)
Puck Drop: 5:00 PM EST | Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Hurricanes Blog: Broad Street Hockey
Know Your Opponent
Philadelphia Flyers
Record: (23-41-11) | 57 PTS
Division Ranking: 8th in Metropolitan Division
Last Game: 4-3 loss vs. Sabres
PP: 12.4% (32nd)
PK: 75.8% (23rd)
What To Watch
1. Quicker Start
While Buffalo was able to hold off Philadelphia on the way to a 4-3 win on Saturday night, the 2-0 deficit they found themselves in after the first period was not ideal. Despite outshooting the Flyers in the first, the Sabres let in two sloppy goals less than four minutes into the game, which against a good team like the Blues (evident from Thursday night), would make it very challenging to come back. Luckily though, the Flyers aren’t that team. If Buffalo can do a better job controlling the pace from the start and limit the amount of mistakes in their own end, they should be able to find success against a reeling Philly team.
2. Broad Street Bullies
While the Sabres and Flyers rivalry hasn’t been as intense as it used to be (given Buffalo’s lack of recent success and Philly underperforming most years), last nights game was chippy on multiple occasions. Mid-way through the first period, Flyers forward Travis Konecny took a run at Rasmus Dahlin, who was sent flying into the boards. Dahlin got up and slashed at Konecny, receiving a two minute penalty as a result. After that Dahlin and Konecny continued to jaw at each other for most of the game, at one point with Konecny even throwing a punch at Dahlin, which awarded a him a penalty of his own. That wasn’t the only dispute during the night, however. Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and Sabres foward Alex Tuch both received coincidental penalties for roughing and slashing after a battle at the front of the net turned nasty. While Buffalo and Philly don’t have much to play for at this point in the season, both teams seem to play with an edge to them that can result in some scrappy hockey. Fortunately for us, we get to see these two teams play each other again tonight.
3. Depth Scoring
Something the Sabres have severely lacked during these rebuilding years has been depth scoring. And while they still aren’t quite where they want to be, contributions from other lines besides their top one has improved greatly this season. Kyle Okposo was someone Sabres fans had long written off, but he has turned around and made an inspiring comeback, as he potted his 20th of the season Saturday night against the Flyers. Vinnie Hinostroza also scored against Philly, tallying his 12th of the year and making a case for why he should remain on this team for the foreseeable future. Victor Olofsson has started to produce outside of just on the powerplay as well, as his vision on the ice during the back half of the season has been on full display. Given this roster’s transformation over the course of the season, it’s going to be very difficult to figure out who should be held off the starting lineup next fall.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Peyton Krebs - Casey Mittelstadt - Alex Tuch
Rasmus Asplund - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Vinnie Hinostroza
Defense
Mattias Samuelsson - Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Casey Fitzgerald
Starting Goaltender: Dustin Tokarski (expected)
Philadelphia Flyers
Forwards
James van Riemsdyk - Kevin Hayes - Owen Tippett
Oskar Lindblom - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Bobby Brink
Noah Cates - Nate Thompson - Zack MacEwen
Defense
Ivan Provorov - Egor Zamula
Travis Sanheim - Kevin Connauton
Keith Yandle - Ronnie Attard
Starting Goaltender: Felix Sandstrom (expected)
