Sabres Rally After Slow Start, Beat Flyers

Score: Sabres - 4 | Flyers - 3

Shots: BUF - 29 | PHI - 21

Buffalo Sabres goals: Okposo (20), Dahlin (11), Hinostroza (12), Thompson (34)

Philadelphia Flyers goals: Farabee (17), Tippett (9), Konecny (14)

Minus-1: A Shaky Start

The first few minutes of Saturday night’s game were ROUGH. Joel Farabee opened the scoring just 1:41 in, and Owen Tippett added to the scoreboard about two minutes later. It was the kind of start that makes you shake your head and say “Oh man, this might be a long night.” Buffalo wasn’t ready out of the gate, and we all know how much trouble that can spell in the long run. This time, however...

Plus-1: Second Period Rally

After the rough start, things settled down as the game went on. Buffalo looked much better to start the second period than they did the first, and finally got on the board with Kyle Okposo’s 20th goal of the season on the power play early in the frame.

Just over five minutes later, Rasmus Dahlin did this to tie the game at two:

Give Ras the whole jar for that one! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/4663kQWt4d — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 17, 2022

All of a sudden, the Sabres were back in it. (Which, against a team like the Flyers, they should’ve been from the get-go.) Even when Travis Konecny regained Philly’s lead later in the period, things still seemed hopeful.

Vinnie Hinostroza wasted no time, tying the game just 1:30 later.

Before the period ended, the Sabres were afforded another power play opportunity, and Tage Thompson capitalized to give Buffalo a 4-3 lead.

The Sabres outshot the Flyers 18-4 in the second period.

Final Thoughts

This was a game that the Sabres should’ve won, against a Flyers team who is slightly worse than Buffalo themselves. Saturday’s start wasn’t good; there’s no getting around that. But how they responded and that strong second period are great to see.

The Sabres and Flyers are back at it on Sunday at 5 pm.