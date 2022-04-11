DBTB Open Thread: Week of 4/11 | Sabres playing for pride

We knew last week was going to be tough for the Buffalo Sabres, and the results kinda matched that expectation as they came up against the buzzsaw trio of the Southern teams in the Canes, Panthers and Bolts.

The Sunday evening loss was particularly disappointing as the Sabres have been a better side than that scoreline showed, and even head coach Don Granato couldn’t mask his disappointment - “We were clearly not ourselves tonight. You can look at the chances we created. We had some extreme golden opportunities to score, but just couldn’t convert.”

With just another handful of games left in the Sabres season, Buffalo play the hated Leafs tomorrow, then host the Blues before a home-and-home against the team that made Rasmus Ristolainen their lynchpin for the near future.

The Sabres are currently 6th in the Atlantic Division and have a 26-37-11 record.

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs (47-19-6, 2nd Atl), Tuesday 4/12 7:00pm,

Buffalo Sabres vs St. Louis Blues (42-20-10, 3rd Cen), Thursday 4/14 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11, 7th Met), Saturday 4/16 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (23-38-11, 7th Met), Sunday 4/17 5:00pm

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

