Tonight, We Honor RJ

Game 69
Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11) vs. Nashville Predators (39-24-4)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Predators Blog: On The Forecheck
Know Your Opponent
Nashville Predators
Record: (39-24-4) | 82 PTS
Division Ranking: 4th in Central
PP: 7th (24.1%)
PK: 16th (79.7%)
1. Streaking Sabres
Don’t look now but the Buffalo Sabres are red hot!
With a record of 6-1-3 in their last 10 games, Buffalo’s overall game has shown major signs of improvements.
Buffalo also has a seven game points streak, which is the longest points streak they have had since a 10-game points streak in November 2018.
Offensively, Tage Thompson leads the way with five points (three goals) in his last five games.
Rasmus Dahlin has also impressed, with four assists in the last five games.
2. Honoring RJ
Tonight is the night many fans have been waiting for - the night the Buffalo Sabres honor their long-time play-by-play announcer, Rick Jeanneret.
Added a little extra "royal" to our sweaters tonight. #ThankYouRJ pic.twitter.com/5YPukKxU7x— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 1, 2022
Tonight’s pre-game ceremony is expected to be incredibly emotional, which should certainly set the tone for the game to follow.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson - Casey Fitzgerald
Jacob Bryson - Mark Pysyk
Starter: Craig Anderson (projected)
Nashville Predators
Forwards
Filip Forsberg - Ryan Johansen - Matt Duchene
Eeli Tolvanen - Mikael Granlund - Luke Kunin
Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot
Nick Cousins - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino
Defense
Roman Josi - Alexandre Carrier
Mattias Ekholm - Jeremy Lauzon
Jeremy Davies - Matt Benning
Starter: Juuse Saros (projected)
