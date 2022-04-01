Tonight, We Honor RJ

Game 69

Buffalo Sabres (24-33-11) vs. Nashville Predators (39-24-4)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Predators Blog: On The Forecheck

Know Your Opponent

Nashville Predators

Record: (39-24-4) | 82 PTS

Division Ranking: 4th in Central

PP: 7th (24.1%)

PK: 16th (79.7%)

1. Streaking Sabres

Don’t look now but the Buffalo Sabres are red hot!

With a record of 6-1-3 in their last 10 games, Buffalo’s overall game has shown major signs of improvements.

Buffalo also has a seven game points streak, which is the longest points streak they have had since a 10-game points streak in November 2018.

Offensively, Tage Thompson leads the way with five points (three goals) in his last five games.

Rasmus Dahlin has also impressed, with four assists in the last five games.

2. Honoring RJ

Tonight is the night many fans have been waiting for - the night the Buffalo Sabres honor their long-time play-by-play announcer, Rick Jeanneret.

Added a little extra "royal" to our sweaters tonight. #ThankYouRJ pic.twitter.com/5YPukKxU7x — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) April 1, 2022

Tonight’s pre-game ceremony is expected to be incredibly emotional, which should certainly set the tone for the game to follow.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza

Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson - Casey Fitzgerald

Jacob Bryson - Mark Pysyk

Starter: Craig Anderson (projected)

Nashville Predators

Forwards

Filip Forsberg - Ryan Johansen - Matt Duchene

Eeli Tolvanen - Mikael Granlund - Luke Kunin

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot

Nick Cousins - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino

Defense

Roman Josi - Alexandre Carrier

Mattias Ekholm - Jeremy Lauzon

Jeremy Davies - Matt Benning

Starter: Juuse Saros (projected)