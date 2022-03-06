Empty Effort Leads to Sabres Loss

Score: Sabres 0, Kings 3

Shots: BUF: 19 LAK: 32

Buffalo Sabres Goals: None

Los Angeles Kings Goals: Andreas Athanasiou (2), Dustin Brown

Minus11: Just Not Much There

The Kings were never going to be an easy team to compete with. They’d won six of their last eight games entering Sunday afternoon and were second in the Pacific Division. The Sabres just didn’t have much to offer, and it showed in the final score. Graciously, the final score looks worse than it actually was, since two of Los Angeles’ goals came as empty-netters in the final minute of play.

Minus-1: Hoping Tuch is Okay

Alex Tuch headed off to the dressing room after this play, where he collided with the goal post. Don Granato said after the game that they’d ruled out any head injuries, but that Tuch would be getting more imaging done to make sure everything is okay.

Alex Tuch takes a scary crash into the goal post. #LetsGoBuffalo #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/MZtieFwcTm — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) March 6, 2022

You never want to see that kind of play happen to anyone, much less a player who only recently came back from shoulder surgery.

Plus-1: Kids’ Day Fun

The action on the ice may have been a bit of a snooze fest, but the Sabres did some nice things on social media and in-game to make it a special day for some kids. They invited kids to help out as in-arena host and public address announcer, junior reporter, etc.

Kyle Okposo’s son gave the team a pregame speech, and his daughter interviewed him in the first intermission.

"Try to get a W and play with your heart."



Odin Okposo delivered the pregame hype! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/huJvhtOMqF — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 6, 2022





Ellie Okposo stopped by to chat with Dad.#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/XXSvmizJcj — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 6, 2022

Comment of the Game:

“K.O. being interviewed by his daughter is freaking adorable.” -Michael Closser

Final Thoughts

There’s not much time to dwell on this one, as the Sabres are right back in action on Monday night against the Florida Panthers. The Panthers are the third-best team in the league, and of course the highlight of this one will be seeing our old pal Sam Reinhart.

Tune in Monday at 7 p.m.