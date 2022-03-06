Sabres Play Host to Kings in Sunday Matinee

Game 57
Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-19-7)
Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Kings Blog: Jewels From The Crown
Know Your Opponent
Los Angeles Kings
Record: (30-19-7) | 67 PTS
Division Ranking: 2nd in Pacific
PP: 25th (16.7%)
PK: 28th (75.5%)
1. Ghosts Of Drafts Past
While the starting goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings is currently unknown, it never hurts to highlight what could have been for the Buffalo Sabres.
Cal Petersen has made one career start against the Buffalo Sabres, back on December 23, 2018. That game marked Petersen’s first time playing in Buffalo.
The big deal here? Buffalo drafted Petersen with the 129th overall pick back in 2013.
Petersen exercised his collectively bargained right to not sign with the Buffalo Sabres and ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Kings.
Buffalo has struggled finding a future starter in goal, while Petersen continues to develop positively with the Kings.
This season, Petersen is on-pace for a career-high in games played and has already set a career-high with 14 wins.
2. The Redemption Tour
The Jeff Skinner Redemption Tour, scheduled for the 2021-22 NHL season, has added a few more stops.
And why not? Skinner has been playing like the Jeff Skinner of old.
With three goals, and five points, in his last five games, Skinner is up to 23 goals and 41 points in 54 total games.
For perspective, Skinner totaled in 37 points (21 goals, 16 assists) in 112 games the previous two seasons combined.
Safe to say, Skinner is a big fan of the system that Don Granato is currently employing in Buffalo.
3. Looking for 300
Craig Anderson’s long-and-winding NHL career has led him to this point, staring 300 career victories in the face at age 40.
With his eight victories in 15 games played this season, Anderson sits at a career record of 299-259-67 in 667 games played.
When Anderson records his next victory, he will become the 39th goaltender in NHL history to reach this milestone.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Casey Mittelstadt - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Asplund - Peyton Krebs - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Jacob Bryson
Mattias Samuelsson - Casey Fitzgerald
Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk
Starter: Craig Anderson
Los Angeles Kings
Forwards
Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Iafallo - Quinton Byfield - Dustin Brown
Andreas Athanasiou - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev
Defense
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Olli Maatta - Matt Roy
Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi
Starter: Cal Petersen
