Sabres Play Host to Kings in Sunday Matinee

Game 57

Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-19-7)

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

Know Your Opponent

Los Angeles Kings

Record: (30-19-7) | 67 PTS

Division Ranking: 2nd in Pacific

PP: 25th (16.7%)

PK: 28th (75.5%)

1. Ghosts Of Drafts Past

While the starting goaltender for the Los Angeles Kings is currently unknown, it never hurts to highlight what could have been for the Buffalo Sabres.

Cal Petersen has made one career start against the Buffalo Sabres, back on December 23, 2018. That game marked Petersen’s first time playing in Buffalo.

The big deal here? Buffalo drafted Petersen with the 129th overall pick back in 2013.

Petersen exercised his collectively bargained right to not sign with the Buffalo Sabres and ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Kings.

Buffalo has struggled finding a future starter in goal, while Petersen continues to develop positively with the Kings.

This season, Petersen is on-pace for a career-high in games played and has already set a career-high with 14 wins.

2. The Redemption Tour

The Jeff Skinner Redemption Tour, scheduled for the 2021-22 NHL season, has added a few more stops.

And why not? Skinner has been playing like the Jeff Skinner of old.

With three goals, and five points, in his last five games, Skinner is up to 23 goals and 41 points in 54 total games.

For perspective, Skinner totaled in 37 points (21 goals, 16 assists) in 112 games the previous two seasons combined.

Safe to say, Skinner is a big fan of the system that Don Granato is currently employing in Buffalo.

3. Looking for 300

Craig Anderson’s long-and-winding NHL career has led him to this point, staring 300 career victories in the face at age 40.

With his eight victories in 15 games played this season, Anderson sits at a career record of 299-259-67 in 667 games played.

When Anderson records his next victory, he will become the 39th goaltender in NHL history to reach this milestone.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch

Casey Mittelstadt - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Asplund - Peyton Krebs - Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Jacob Bryson

Mattias Samuelsson - Casey Fitzgerald

Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk

Starter: Craig Anderson

Los Angeles Kings

Forwards

Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Phillip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Iafallo - Quinton Byfield - Dustin Brown

Andreas Athanasiou - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Defense

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Olli Maatta - Matt Roy

Tobias Bjornfot - Sean Durzi

Starter: Cal Petersen