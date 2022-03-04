 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Wild | Game 56

Can Buffalo string together two wins?

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 56

Buffalo Sabres (17-30-8) vs. Minnesota Wild (32-17-3)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG-B

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Wild Blog: Hockey Wilderness

