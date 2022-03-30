Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Jets | Game 68 Sabres open four-game homestand Wednesday night. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Mar 30, 2022, 6:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Jets | Game 68 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images Game 68 Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) vs. Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: ESPN+ Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Jets Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey More From Die By The Blade Winnipeg Jets to Buffalo as Both Teams Come Off of Big Wins It’s Time to Show Our Appreciation The Comeback Kids Strike Again DBTB Open Thread: Week of 3/28 | Sabres showing some life Game Thread: Sabres vs. Blackhawks | Game 67 Sabres Visit Windy City for First Time Since 2019 Loading comments...
