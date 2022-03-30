Winnipeg Jets to Buffalo as Both Teams Come Off of Big Wins

Game 68
Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10) vs. Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Jets Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey
Know Your Opponent
Winnipeg Jets
Record: 32-25-10 | 74 PTS
Last Game: 2-1 OT win vs. Coyotes
Division Ranking: 6th in Central Division
PP: 14th (21.8%)
PK: 26th (75.3%)
What to Watch
1. Going Streaking
There seems to be a trend with the Sabres lately: extra time on the ice and finding a way to snag some points. Buffalo has earned 10 points in their last six games (4-0-2) and gone into overtime during four of those games. This is also the first time the team has been on a six-game point streak since the first six games of the 2019-2020 season and Monday’s game was the first time Buffalo won in Chicago since the Ryan Miller days of 2007. Are the Sabres finally fun to watch again?! They sure are.
On Monday night, the team also made a bit of history as they came back from a four-goal deficit and won - a feat they have not conquered since a 1989 matchup against Boston and have achieved only four times in franchise history. Coincidentally, the Jets have won in overtime during their last two games, so tonight’s game should be an interesting one.
2. Goalofsson
Though Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner, and Kyle Okposo have been killing it offensively lately, let’s take a moment to recognize Victor Olofsson, who had a very slow start to this season. In the Sabres’ last 10 games, Olofsson has netted five goals - two of which were on Monday against the Blackhawks. It was nice to see him back in his sweet spot on the side of the net and perhaps he will keep the momentum going tonight.
3. Who’s Hot in Winnipeg?
The Jets are 7-3-0 in their last 10, averaging 3.5 goals per game. Hot players include defenseman Brenden Dillon - who leads Winnipeg with a plus-16 in 64 games - and forward Kyle Connor, who has 41 goals(!) so far this season. Connor has seven goals and 11 assists over these last 10, so Buffalo’s defense will want to be all over him tonight.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Rasmus Asplund - Casey Mittelstadt - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mark Pysyk - Jacob Bryson
Will Butcher - Casey Fitzgerald
Starting Goaltender: Craig Anderson
Winnipeg Jets
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Toninato - Evgeny Svechnikov
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
Ville Heinola - Nate Schmidt
Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck (expected)
