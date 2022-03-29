It’s Time to Show Our Appreciation

This Friday, the Buffalo Sabres will give legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret a proper send-off as he heads into retirement. A banner with RJ’s name will be raised to the rafters of KeyBank Center, with what will hopefully be an appropriately gracious ceremony to honor a significant piece of franchise history.

As we prepare for Friday, and for RJ’s final calls, it’s time for us here at Die By the Blade and our Sabres community to share our thoughts, memories and feelings. From ‘May Day’ to ‘Scary Good’ and all the laughs and smiles he’s brought to the franchise and its fans over the last 51 years, Jeanneret is a quintessential part of the Sabres experience.

So let’s get it started here. What are some of your favorite RJ calls from over the years? There are the big ones out there, but I’m sure there have been some underrated or underappreciated ones, too. Did you ever meet him? What other fond memories do you have?