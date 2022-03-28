DBTB Open Thread: Week of 3/28 | Sabres showing some life

So the NHL trade deadline came and went, and the Buffalo Sabres ended up as neither buyers nor big sellers. There was some thought that possibly Colin Miller would also be moved, but with the player having missed so much time this year due to injury prospective buyers shied away.

This busy week sees a short two-game road trip with games against the Rangers and Blackhawks, and then the Jets, Predators and Panthers come calling.

The Sabres are currently 6th in the Atlantic Division and have a 23-33-10 record.

Buffalo Sabres at Chicago Blackhawks (24-32-10, 7th Cen), Monday 3/28 8:30pm,

Buffalo Sabres vs Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, 6th Cen), Wednesday 3/30 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators (38-24-4, 3rd Cen), Friday 4/1 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Florida Panthers (44-15-6, 1st Atl), Sunday 4/3 1:00pm

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

Here’s the link to last week’s open thread where we discussed a bunch of trades