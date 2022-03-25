 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 65

Can the Sabres find a way to win once again?

By Melissa Burgess
St Louis Blues v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Game 65

Buffalo Sabres (23-33-8) vs. Washington Capitals (35-20-10)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Capitals Blog: Japers’ Rink

