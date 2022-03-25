Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 65 Can the Sabres find a way to win once again? By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Mar 25, 2022, 6:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 65 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images Game 65 Buffalo Sabres (23-33-8) vs. Washington Capitals (35-20-10) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Capitals Blog: Japers’ Rink More From Die By The Blade Red-Hot Sabres Host Capitals Sabres Struggle With Leads, Pull Out Win in Shootout Game Thread: Sabres vs. Penguins | Game 64 Ep. 16 That’s how the cookie crumbles Home Sweet Home Putting Down Roots Loading comments...
