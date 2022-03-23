Sabres Struggle With Leads, Pull Out Win in Shootout

Score: Sabres 4 | Penguins 3 (SO)

Shots: BUF 33 | PIT 26

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Tage Thompson (26, 27), Zemgus Girgensons (8)

Pittsburgh Penguins Goals: Sidney Crosby (23), Evgeni Malkin (13), Kris Letang (7)

Plus 1 | Returning to the Score Sheet

You saw that correctly - Zemgus Girgensons is back on the score sheet for the first time in a long time.

Girgensons missed a large amount of games, after suffering an injury on January 25, but recently returned on March 17 at Edmonton.

Girgensons’ goal tonight goes in the books as his eighth in 38 games.

Plus 2 | Who Can Stop Tage?

The best story of the 2021-22 Buffalo Sabres season continued to get just a little bit better on Wednesday night.

With two goals against the Penguins, Tage Thompson took a big step towards his first career 30 goal season.

In what has been a career-year for Thompson, the forward now boasts 27 goals in 60 games.

Thompson’s previous career high was eight goals, which came in 2020-21.

Minus 1 | Can’t Lock It Down

The Buffalo Sabres held three different leads in Wednesday night’s game against the Penguins and could not manage to hold on to any of them.

These are the kind of things that the Sabres can improve on throughout the remainder of the season, in hopes they’ll figure it out at some point.

Final Thoughts

While there were some troubling things out of this game, mostly related to blowing three leads, the Buffalo Sabres put a bow on this one in a shootout.

The Sabres have now won three-in-a-row for only the second time this season and for the first time since the first three games of the season.

Buffalo has nothing but pride left to play for but this team continues to develop and continues to give fans something to look forward to.