Ep. 16 That’s how the cookie crumbles

Josh is back behind the mic with Steve for one more week as they await Luke’s return. The guys have a lot to talk about with the trade deadline wrapped up and another western road trip in the books.

First up, they tackle the final installment of Sabres After Dark for the season as the Buffalo Sabres wrap up their Western road trip grabbing two of three wins and finding themselves with a record of 6-4 in their last ten games.

Then they discuss the two different angles of this year’s uneventful trade deadline. Steve argues that the team should’ve sold off whatever pending UFA’s that they could, and Josh argues that the team did the right thing by not moving the veteran pieces.

All of that and more can be found in this episode.

