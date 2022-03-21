DBTB Open Thread: Week of 3/21 | Spring brings change

The big news of the week will all end up happening on Monday with the NHL trade deadline at 3pm on 21st March.

The Buffalo Sabres were always expected to be sellers during this window, and defenseman Robert Hagg has already been traded away, but will GM Kevyn Adams looks to pick up more picks and prospects by shipping out more players?

A three-game West Coast trip ended on a better note after a spanking by the Oilers, with the Sabres gritting out to overtime victories on #SabresAfterDark. This week will see the Sabres back on the East Coast and in a more reasonable time zone.

The Sabres are currently 6th in the Atlantic Division and have a 22-33-8 record.

Buffalo Sabres vs Pittsburgh Penguins (38-16-9, 3rd Met), Wednesday 3/23 7:30pm,

Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals (35-19-10, 4th Met), Friday 3/25 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (40-18-5, 2nd Met), Sunday 3/27 5:00pm

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

Here’s the link to last week’s open thread where we discussed a bunch of trades