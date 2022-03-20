DBTB Podcast: Ep. 15 | I’m Ready To Be Hurt Again

Luke is still away taking care of Army things so Josh and Steve are back behind the mics again and boy oh boy is there stuff to talk about.

Since the last episode the Sabres have played four games and have a record of 3-1. The guys give their thoughts on Jack Eichel’s reaction after the Sabres defeated the Golden Knights. Along with that they touch on the strong words from Dylan Cozens after the team secured their first outdoor win against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With the trade deadline looming and names swirling around the league the guys talk about who stays and who goes in regards to the Buffalo Sabres and how they can use their enormous amount of cap space to help themselves and other teams around the league.

Thanks for listening!

Ep. 15 Transcript.pdf