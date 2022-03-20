Report: Robert Hagg Traded to Florida

Per a report by Frank Seravalli and confirmed by The Buffalo News’ Lance Lysowski, the Buffalo Sabres have traded defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers. It’s believed the return is either a 5th- or 6th-round draft pick, but that hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Hagg, 27, has appeared in 48 games this season for the Sabres and accrued eight points, including seven assists. This has been his first season in Buffalo after spending the previous five seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flyers drafted Hagg in 2013 with the 41st overall selection. To date, he’s played in 284 NHL games and has put up 55 points and 168 penalty minutes.

Hagg will be a UFA this summer. He’s earning $1.6 million this season.

This trade is likely the first of a few coming from Buffalo over the next day. Other pieces that could be on the move from the Sabres include Craig Anderson, Victor Olofsson or Mark Pysyk.