Sabres Edge Flames on Thompson’s OT Goal

Score: Sabres - 1 | Flames - 0

Shots: BUF - 34 | EDM - 24

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Tage Thompson

Calgary Flames Goals: None

Plus 1: Dousing the Flames

As I was watching last night’s game, I kept waiting for the Flames to score. And waiting... and waiting... and waiting. Knowing how good Calgary is, it was unfathomable that they weren’t going to score.

And yet, they didn’t. The Sabres did a good job of holding off the Flames & overall limiting their chances. Buffalo outshot Calgary in each period. Dustin Tokarski made some big saves for his second career shutout. It was an all-around solid effort.

Plus 2: The OT Winner

Even before they scored, the Sabres were playing quite well in the extra frame. They outshot the Flames 5-0 in the overtime. As soon as Jacob Markstrom came out of the net to play the puck, you just felt that the moment was coming. Thompson picked up the turnover and capitalized on the empty net.

It was the perfect ending to this game.

Comment of the Game

From swontfan:

“Flames were 15-1-1 last 17 home games and out scoring opponent 70-33 or something like that.”