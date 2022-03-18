Sabres Blown Out by Oilers

Score: Sabres - 1 | Oilers - 6

Shots: BUF - 28 | EDM - 36

Buffalo Sabres goals: Victor Olofsson

Edmonton Oilers goals: Kailer Yamamoto, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse, Devin Shore, Tyson Barrie

Minus-1: Looking Slow

In contrast to their reference performances, the Sabres just didn’t look great on Thursday night. They looked slow and sluggish, and it cost them in a game against an Edmonton team that came into the evening on a three-game winning streak. The Oilers, meanwhile, were firing on all cylinders and scored two goals per period, including both a shorthanded goal and a power-play tally in the third.

Plus-1: Towards a Full Lineup

Zemgus Girgensons and Colin Miller both returned on Thursday after having missed some time with their respective injuries. Given all the injury troubles the team as a whole has had this season, it’s always good to see guys actually return to play, rather than continually be on the IR list with extended return expectations.

Girgensons played 13:09 and had two shots on goal and one hit. Miller played 17:27, assisted on Olofsson’s goal and had two hits and one shot on goal.

Minus-1: The Lack of Consistency

On one hand, the Sabres either did a great job defending or got very lucky - perhaps a bit of both - when the Oilers were unable to score while both Kyle Okposo and Cody Eakin were without sticks in the D-zone.

But, on the other hand, Edmonton scored a very short time later on Draisaitl’s goal.

Face, meet palm. Head, meet desk.

Comment of the Game

If nothing else, this sequence made me laugh.

“Wait a minute, Mike Smith’s in, can I get a Butt Goal” - Michael Closser

“Pysyk’s eyes light up.” - Lucan Llama