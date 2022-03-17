Open Thread: NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching in just a few short days. Between now and the deadline on Monday, March 21, we’ll undoubtedly see some players shifted throughout the league — so here’s an open thread to discuss the moves that are made.

March 16: Calgary Flames send three draft picks (2nd round, 2022; 3rd round, 2023; 7th round, 2024) to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for forward Calle Jarnkrok.

March 16: Florida Panthers acquire defender Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for two draft picks (1st round, 2023; 4th round, 2022) and prospect Ty Smilanic.

March 16: New York Rangers pick up forward Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers in exchange for a 4th-round pick in 2022.

March 15: Minnesota Wild & Colorado Avalanche swap forwards Tyson Jost & Nico Sturm.

March 14: Colorado Avalanche pick up defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Drew Helleson & a 2nd-round in 2023.