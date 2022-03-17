Open Thread: 2022 NHL Trade Deadline

The NHL trade deadline is quickly approaching in just a few short days. Between now and the deadline on Monday, March 21, we’ll undoubtedly see some players shifted throughout the league — so here’s an open thread to discuss the moves that are made.

MARCH 21: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire forward Rickard Rakell from Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon, the rights to goaltender Calle Clang and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: Edmonton Oilers acquire defenseman Brett Kulak from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman William Lagesson, a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: Los Angeles Kings acquire defenseman Nelson Nogier from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Markus Phillips.

MARCH 21: New York Rangers acquire forward Andrew Copp and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for forward Morgan Barron and two conditional second-round picks in the 2022 or 2023 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick in 2023.

MARCH 21: Colorado Avalanche acquire forward Andrew Cogliano from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.

MARCH 21: New York Rangers acquire forward Nick Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Anthony Bitetto.

MARCH 21: Washington Capitals acquire forward Johan Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: New Jersey Devils acquire goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Nate Schnarr.

MARCH 21: Colorado Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Justin Barron and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: St. Louis Blues acquire defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Jake Walman, forward Oskar Sundqvist and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: Boston Bruins acquire defenseman Josh Brown and a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Senyshyn and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: New York Rangers acquire defenseman Justin Braun from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: Nashville Predators acquire defenseman Alex Biega from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations.

MARCH 21: Minnesota Wild acquire goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2022 Draft.

MARCH 21: San Jose Sharks acquire goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Jacob Middleton.

MARCH 21: Los Angeles Kings acquire defenseman Frederic Allard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Brayden Burke.

MARCH 21: Arizona Coyotes acquire forward Bryan Little and the rights to forward Nathan Smith from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: Washington Capitals acquire forward Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken for forward Daniel Sprong, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: Arizona Coyotes acquire forward Jack McBain from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 21: Pittsburgh Penguins acquire defenseman Nathan Beaulieu from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Dallas Stars acquire goaltender Scott Wedgewood from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Winnipeg Jets acquire forward Mason Appleton from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Nashville Predators acquire defenseman Jeremy Lauzon from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Nick Paul from the Ottawa Senators for forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Toronto Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Mark Giordano and forward Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Vancouver Canucks acquire defenseman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Los Angeles Kings acquire defenseman Troy Stecher from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Ottawa Senators acquire defenseman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 20: Florida Panthers acquire defenseman Robert Hagg from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 19: Florida Panthers acquire forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov, and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Owen Tippett, a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft or 2025 NHL Draft, and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MARCH 19: Boston Bruins acquire defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defensemen John Moore and Urho Vaakanainen and three NHL Draft picks.

MARCH 19: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Nicolas Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

MARCH 18: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Brandon Hagel, fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and and a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forwards Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh and two conditional first-round picks.

MARCH 16: Calgary Flames acquire forward Calle Jarnkrok from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

MARCH 16: Florida Panthers acquire defenseman Ben Chiarot from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward prospect Ty Smilanic, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

MARCH 16: New York Rangers acquire forward Frank Vatrano from the Florida Panthers in exchange for the later selection of either New York Rangers’ own 4th round pick in 2022 NHL Draft or the Winnipeg Jets’ own 4th round pick in 2022 NHL Draft (previously acquired by the New York Rangers).

MARCH 15: Minnesota Wild acquire forward Tyson Jost from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Nico Sturm.

MARCH 14: Colorado Avalanche acquire defenseman Josh Manson from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman prospect Drew Helleson and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.