DBTB Open Thread: Week of 3/14 | Basking in Heritage Classic glory

It really doesn’t matter what the Buffalo Sabres do for the rest of this season. They’ve dropped consecutive five-spots on both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Arenas, whatever that lot want to call themselves, and sandwiched in a win over Jack Eichel’s Vegas Golden Knights to his extreme chagrin in between, so I’m ready to call this season a done-zo and let’s move on.

Unfortunately that’s not how real life works so we’re off to the West Coast this week while still basking in 2022 Heritage Classic glory to take on the scary monsters in Edmonton. As someone who never quite got over that loss to the Pens in overtime of the Winter Classic many years ago, this win does provide some consolation, however scant.

With the trade deadline in exactly a week, you can expect the next seven days to be filled with rumours of outgoing players. The Sabres are currently 6th in the Atlantic Division and have a 20-32-8 record.

Buffalo Sabres at Edmonton Oilers (32-23-4, 3rd Pac), Thursday 3/17,

Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames (36-15-7, 1st Pac), Friday 3/18

Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks (29-23-7, 5th Pac), Sunday 3/20

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!