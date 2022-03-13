Sabres Play Host for Heritage Classic

Game 60
Buffalo Sabres (19-32-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (37-16-5)
Puck Drop: 4:00 PM EST | Tim Hortons Field | Hamilton, ON
TV: TNT
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Leafs Blog: Pension Plan Puppets
Know Your Opponent
Toronto Maple Leafs
Record: (37-16-5) | 79 PTS
Division Ranking: 3rd in Atlantic
PP: 1st (29.9%)
PK: 5th (83.8%)
1. Taking Things Outdoors
The Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs continue their season series today, with a twist.
Today’s game serves as the third of four matchups this season, with Buffalo and Toronto having split the season series with one win a piece so far.
Instead of continuing things over at KeyBank Center, Buffalo heads north of the border to Hamilton, Ontario.
Tim Hortons Field will play host to today’s game, this year’s Heritage Classic.
2. Having Their Hands Full
Buffalo will play host to the Toronto Maple Leafs today, which presents a problem within itself.
The Maple Leafs just so happen to be really good at hockey.
Toronto rolls into Tim Hortons Field third in the Atlantic Division, with 79 points. They also happen to lead the league in power play percentage (29.9), fifth in penalty kill percentage (83.8), first in faceoff win percentage (56.0) and third in goals for per game (3.71).
With Buffalo allowing 3.54 goals per game, it could be a long afternoon for the Sabres.
3. Playing Strong
Kyle Okposo’s career resurgence under head coach Don Granato continues.
Okposo has been playing strong as of late, with four points (two goals, two assists) in his last five games.
According to ESPN, Kyle Okposo is on-pace for 21 goals and 47 points, both of which would be Sabres-career highs for Okposo.
Not bad for a 33-year-old forward.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Victor Olofsson - Casey Mittelstadt - Kyle Okposo
Peyton Krebs - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Rasmus Asplund - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mattias Samuelsson - Jacob Bryson
Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk
Starter: Craig Anderson
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Nicholas Robertson - John Tavares - Ondrej Kase
Wayne Simmonds - Alexander Kerfoot - William Nylander
Ilya Mikheyev - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall
Defense
Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren
T.J. Brodie - Justin Holl
Travis Dermott - Ilya Lyubushkin
Starter: Petr Mrazek
