DBTB Podcast: Ep. 14 Very Punny

With Luke away from the show to fulfill some Army duties, Josh is back behind the mic with guest co-host Steven Staversky! It’s been a bit since the guys were able to record so they give you their thoughts on the past few games for the Buffalo Sabres from the last week.

The Sabres are 2-3 in their last five games heading into their game against Vegas tonight, March 10th. Tonight is also the night that Jack Eichel returns to Buffalo for the first time since being traded. Eichel has recorded seven points in his ten games played with the Golden Knights. Hear what Steve and Josh have to say about what this game could mean for the Sabres and Sabres fans everywhere.

Along with that, the guys give a bit of prospects update, specifically on when we could see players like Devon Levi, Owen Power or Ryan Johnnson join the team from their respective college clubs.

Tune in here for all this and more! Thanks for listening!

Ep. 14 Transcript.pdf