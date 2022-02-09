Sabres Prospects & Alumni to Watch at the Olympics

Men’s ice hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing kicked off today, with Denmark winning their first-ever Olympic men’s hockey game and ROC topping Switzerland. Buffalo Sabres prospects Owen Power and Devon Levi are among the athletes competing; Canada opens their tournament on Thursday morning at 8:10 AM ET.

Although current NHL players aren’t participating, Buffalo Sabres fans can still get excited about watching Power and Levi, along with a handful of others in the lineup. Don’t forget some of our old friends & Sabres alums who are suiting up as well:

Owen Power (Canada)

2021 draft pick, 1st overall

The University of Michigan defender is having a great sophomore NCAA season, with 26 points (3-23) in 24 games. Now, we’ll get to see how he fares on the world’s biggest stage. This is his second time representing Canada in a few short months, having put up five points (3-2) in five World Juniors games.

Devon Levi (Canada)

Traded to Buffalo in Sam Reinhart deal

Levi is showing OFF in his freshman year at Northeastern and catching the attention of many around the country. The former Florida Panthers draft pick came to Buffalo as part of the Sam Reinhart trade and could be a nifty goaltending piece in the future. He currently boasts a 1.55 GAA and 0.948 save percentage and has nine shutouts.

Eric Staal (Canada)

Former Sabres forward, 2020-21

The 37-year-old is benefitting from his status as an NHL free agent & undoubtedly relishing the chance to go to another Olympics, his first since 2010 when Canada won gold. He had a taste of action with the AHL’s Iowa Wild earlier this year to help him get in some conditioning time, appearing in four games and scoring five points.

Mikhail Grigorenko (ROC)

Former Sabres forward, 2012-15

This is Grigorenkos’ second Olympic Games, after previously winning a gold as part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team in 2018. The 27-year-old played with the Columbus Blue Jackets last season, skating in 32 games, but returned to CSKA Moscow this year, where he has 33 points in 41 games.

Tobias Rieder (Germany)

Former Sabres forward, 2020-21

Rieder has represented Germany on the international stage many times before, but this is his Olympic debut. The 29-year-old is currently playing with Vaxjo in Sweden, where he had 15 points in 23 games prior to Beijing.

Vladimir Sobotka (Czech Republic)

Former Sabres forward, 2018-20

Sobotka returns to the international stage to represent the Czech Republic for the first time since since 2016’s World Cup of Hockey. Now 34, Sobotka is skating with Sparta Praha, a team he joined last season. This year, he has 30 points in 33 games. For a “fun” comparison, that’s more than he had in 85 games with the Sabres.

Michal Frolik (Czechia)

Former Sabres forward, 2019-20

After playing just ten games total last season in the Montreal Canadiens organization, Frolik went overseas this year and joined Lausanne in the Swiss-A league. With a respectable 14 points (7-7) in 20 games, Frolik heads to his second Olympics, following 2014.

Men’s Ice Hockey Schedule

All times ET.

Wednesday, February 9

Sweden vs. Latvia, 11:10 pm, CNBC

Thursday, February 10

Finland vs. Slovakia, 3:40 am, USA Network

USA vs. China, 8:10 am, USA Network

Canada vs. Germany, 8:10 am, Peacock / NBCOlympics.com

Denmark vs. ROC, 11:10 pm, CNBC

Friday, February 11

Czechia vs. Switzerland, 3:40 am, USA Network

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 3:40 am, Peacock / NBCOlympics.com

Latvia vs. Finland, 8:10 am, Peacock / NBCOlympics.com

Canada vs. USA, 11:10 pm, USA Network

Saturday, February 12

Germany vs. China, 3:40 am, Peacock / NBCOlympics.com

ROC vs. Czechia, 8:10 am, Peacock / NBCOlympics.com

Switzerland vs. Denmark, Noon, USA Network

Slovakia vs. Latvia, 11:10 pm, CNBC

Sunday, February 13

Finland vs. Sweden, 4:40 am, USA Network

China vs. Canada, 8:10 am, Peacock / NBCOlympics.com

USA vs. Germany, 8:10 am, USA Network

Monday, February 14

Qualification Playoffs, 11:10 pm, CNBC & USA Network

Tuesday, February 15

Qualification Playoffs, 3:40 am & 8:10 am on Peacock / NBCOlympics.com

Qualification Playoffs, 11 pm, USA Network

Wednesday, February 16

Qualification Playoffs, 1:30 am, 3:40 am, 8:30 am, USA Network

Thursday, February 17

Semifinal, 11:10 pm, USA Network

Friday, February 18

Semifinal, 8:45 am, USA Network

Saturday, February 19

Bronze Medal Game, 8:10 am, CNBC

Gold Medal Game, 11:10 pm, USA Network