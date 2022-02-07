DBTB Open Thread: Week of 2/7 | Sabres return from All Star break

After a brief but much-needed All-Star weekend break, the Buffalo Sabres return to action midweek looking to put together a run of better performances.

This week has two games as Buffalo comes off a nine-day break, hosting Columbus before going off to Montreal. The Sabres are still sixth in the Atlantic Division, with a record of 14-24-7.

Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets (20-22-1, 5th Met), Thursday 2/10, 7p ET

Buffalo Sabres at Montreal Canadiens (8-29-7, 8th Atl), Sunday 2/10, 12:30p ET

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

Here’s a link to last week’s open thread in case you need to reference anything.