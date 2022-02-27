 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Stars | Game 54

Can Buffalo find a way to win this afternoon?

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
NHL: FEB 25 Sabres at Blues

Game 54

Buffalo Sabres (16-29-8) vs. Dallas Stars (28-20-3)

Puck Drop: 2:00 PM EST | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Stars Blog: Defending Big D

