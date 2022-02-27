Dallas-t Thing The Sabres Want to Do Is Lose

Game 54
Buffalo Sabres (16-29-8) vs. Dallas Stars (28-20-3)
Puck Drop: 2:00 PM EST | American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Stars Blog: Defending Big D
Know Your Opponent
Dallas Stars
Record: (28-20-3)
Last Game: 2-1 shootout loss against Nashville
Division Ranking: 5th in the Central Division
PP: 9th (23.2%)
PK: 20th (78.4%)
What to Watch
1. Hot & Cold
The Stars have been on and off, hot and cold, as of late. They’re 3-2 in their last five games dating back to February 15, including wins over Colorado, Chicago and Winnipeg. Not bad, right? But they lost to Arizona 3-1, which... well, we all know how Arizona’s been doing this season. With that said, Dallas has had some sparks of brilliance this season with several four-game winning streaks, so it’s hard to know exactly what to expect from them.
2. End the Streak
The Sabres carry a five-game losing skid into Sunday’s game, with defeats to Ottawa, Colorado, Columbus, Montreal and St. Louis in their current streak. Anyone who’s watched Buffalo this season knows how they’ve struggled. The five-game streak doesn’t even match their season-high seven-game streak, which lasted from November 27 until December 14.
Here’s to hoping they can find something good this afternoon in Dallas and nab two points.
3. Tager on a Rager
If nothing else, we can at least look to Tage Thompson as a bright spot in the Sabres’ lineup right now. Thompson has 23 points (11-12) in his last 22 games, including 14 points (9-5) in his last 12 games, per Sabres PR.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Alex Tuch
Ramus Asplund-Dylan Cozens-Kyle Okposo
Peyton Krebs-Casey Middlestadt-Victor Olofsson
Anders Bjork-Cody Eakin-John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin-Casey Fitzgerald
Mattias Samuelsson-Jacob Bryson
Robert Hagg-Mark Pysyk
Starting Goalie: Dustin Tokarski
Dallas Stars
Forwards
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn - Tyler Seguin - Denis Gurianov
Michael Raffl - Radek Faksa - Alexander Radulov
Riley Tufte - Jacob Peterson - Luke Glendening
Defense
Ryan Suter - Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell - John Klingberg
Thomas Hartley - Jani Hakanpaa
Starting Goalie: Jake Oettinger
