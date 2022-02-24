Anyone who’s watched a Buffalo Sabres game recently knows just how impressive Alex Tuch has been since suiting up in the blue & gold. He’s appeared in 19 games since returning from injury and has averaged more than a point per game, with seven goals and 14 assists. Largely playing alongside guys like Jeff Skinner & Tage Thompson, the trio has been incredible and accounted for much of Buffalo’s point production.

Of course, it helps that Tuch is a local talent, too. Hailing from Syracuse (okay, technically Baldwinsville), Tuch grew up as a Sabres fan. You could tell from his first press conference in Buffalo that he was genuinely excited to be joining the team, and when he started rolling off the names of past players & talking about notable moments in history... well, it tugged on all of our heartstrings, didn’t it?

Our friends at BreakingT are back with another great T-shirt/hoodie design, this time to honor how “Un-TUCH-ing Believable” one of the Sabres’ latest additions has been so far in his tenure with the team. Check it out, and order yours today!

